The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially commences today, 7 February, with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in the tournament opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. For fans in Pakistan, the state broadcaster PTV Sports has confirmed it will provide a free-to-air telecast of the match, ensuring nationwide access to the "Men in Green’s" first fixture. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM PKT (11:00 AM IST), with Pakistan winning the toss and electing to bowl first under cloudy skies in the Sri Lankan capital. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 1.
How to Watch Pakistan vs Netherlands for Free on PTV Sports
In a move to ensure maximum viewership, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and local rights holders have established multiple avenues for fans to watch the game without a paid subscription.
-
Television: PTV Sports and PTV National are broadcasting the match live across Pakistan. In a specialized addition for this tournament, PTV Home is carrying an exclusive Urdu-language commentary feed for all of Pakistan's matches. The Tamasha app, ARY Zapp, and Myco are also providing live coverage, with certain "ad-supported" tiers offering free viewing for the opening clash. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 1.
The opening match carries significant weight for Pakistan following their announced boycott of the high-profile 15 February fixture against India. By forfeiting that game, Pakistan effectively starts the tournament with a two-point deficit in Group A.
To secure a place in the Super 8 stage, Salman Ali Agha’s side must realistically win all their remaining group games against the Netherlands, USA, and Namibia. The return of Babar Azam to the XI, following a late recall, adds experience to a top order looking to capitalize on the spin-friendly conditions at the SSC.
