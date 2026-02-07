Thiruvalla, February 7: A woman employed at a spa in Thiruvalla was allegedly gang-raped by six men after the establishment’s owner refused to pay extortion money. The Kerala Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the assault, including a notorious repeat offender previously detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 1 at a spa located in the Pathanamthitta district. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the primary accused, Subin Alexander (29), also known as "Marana Subin," had been visiting the spa for several days demanding a payment of ₹50,000. When the owner, a native of Thrissur, refused to comply with the extortion demand on the day of the incident, the group escalated their violence. Gurgaon Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Drugged, Gang-Raped Inside Spa Centre; Accused on the Run After Threatening Her With Video of the Act.

The victim was reportedly dragged to an adjacent room by Subin and five accomplices, where she was threatened with a knife and sexually assaulted. The attackers also filmed the act and took selfies during the assault. Additionally, the group allegedly assaulted another person present at the spa and robbed the establishment of ₹2,500. The police faced significant resistance while attempting to apprehend the suspects. During the arrest operation, Subin reportedly unleashed a dog on the officers, resulting in injuries to a Sub-Inspector and a Civil Police Officer. Both required medical treatment.

Subin Alexander is a habitual offender with 11 criminal cases registered against him, ranging from attempted murder to theft and destruction of public property. He had recently been released on bail after a prior detention under the KAAPA Act. The second arrested individual has been identified as Berlin Das (38), who also has a prior record of assault. Gorakhpur Horror: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped by Lover, Sold Across Hotels and Spa Network; 4 Arrested (Watch Video).

The case came to light after CCTV footage of the suspects was leaked online. Although the victim was initially hesitant to come forward—reportedly due to external pressure to settle the matter—she provided her statement to the police on Tuesday. Authorities are currently conducting a manhunt to locate the four remaining suspects who are still at large.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

