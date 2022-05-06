New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the 1971 war is the finest example of the whole-of-government approach not only for the armed forces but also for the national security.

Further, he added that the ongoing process of integration of the Armed Forces is aimed at advancing not only our combined capability but also our efficiency.

"It's not always necessary to have more expensive weapon systems. It is the employment of weapon systems that gives us an edge in wars," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari attended the PC Lal Memorial Lecture. (ANI)

