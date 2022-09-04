Andheri (Mumbai) [India], September 4 (ANI): Two people accused of killing a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Andheri area of Mumbai were arrested from Gujarat.

The body of victim was found stuffed in a suitcase on August 26 from Naygaon area of district Palghar. Waliv police registered a case of murder and started their investigation.

The victim was a resident of Andheri and did not return to her home from school on August 25. A day later, her body was found in a suitcase. (ANI)

