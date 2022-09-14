Saharanpur (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly forging stamps of BSP MP Fazlurehman and issuing letters in his name, police said on Wednesday.

Moni alias Vikas and Vansh were arrested following a tip-off, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada said.

One of the accused ran a public service centre and used to charge Rs 500 to Rs 600 to issue recommendation letters in the MP's name.

Fake letters and stamps were recovered from their possession.

