Siliguri, Sep 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's Siliguri with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore, officials said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Tlangmuanthanga and Dalsuankhai from the Siliguri Junction area on Monday, they said.
Twenty-nine gold biscuits, weighing 4.81 kg, were found hidden in their shoes, they added.
When produced before a court, they were sent to 14 days in judicial custody.
