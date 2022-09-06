Poco India officially launched the M5 smartphone in the country. The handset is introduced as the successor to the Poco M4 device. It will be available for sale on Flipkart starting on September 13, 2022. Customers purchasing the Poco M5 smartphone will get a discount of Rs 1,500 using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. In addition to this, there will be a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription and 6 months of free screen protection. Poco M5 India Launch Set for September 5, 2022; Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

Poco M5 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

#POCOM5 is all about power, efficiency, premium Leather-like 🤩 looks, great cameras, unbeatable features and MAD pricing! But when will it be yours? Mark your calendars, and update your Flipkart wishlist cause the SALE STARTS ON 13TH SEPTEMBER @ 1PM ✨ pic.twitter.com/72WUYoBhqr — POCO India | #BuiltToOutperform (@IndiaPOCO) September 5, 2022

The handset sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP portrait snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The device runs on Android 12-based MIUI custom skin. Coming to the pricing, Poco M5 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

