Bulandshahr, Jul 18 (PTI) Two men have been booked for allegedly shooting at a woman over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Jahida, a resident of Tarinan locality in Khurja Town, they said.

Jahida wanted to purchase a plot of land belonging to one Umar for which she had paid around Rs 2 lakh as earnest money, police said.

The total cost decided for the plot of land between the two parties was around Rs 4.50 lakh. However, after having received the advance payment, Umar allegedly kept on stalling the deal, they said.

On Thursday, Umar along with his brother Bhoora, reached Jahida's house and told her that he would not make the property deed. Later, during a heated argument between the two, Umar allegedly opened fire at Jahida, police said.

On hearing the sound of gunshot, the people of the locality rushed towards Jahida's house, while Umar and Bhoora fled, they said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the two men at Khurja Nagar Kotwali and the investigation is underway, police said.

