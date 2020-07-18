Jaipur, July 18: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday won back the support of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), which has two MLAs in the state legislative assembly. The political group had severed ties with Gehlot on Monday, with a whip issued to its legislators to refrain from supporting the Congress government in case of a floor test.

Shortly after the party had issued the controversial whip, BTP MLAs Ramprasad and Rajkumar Roat announced their decision to withdraw support from the Gehlot government. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Vasundhara Raje Hits Out at Congress, Says 'People of State Paying for The Discard'.

The withdrawal of support came amid the rebellion launched by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, with his close aides then claiming that he had the support of 30 rebel legislators.

Roat had on Tuesday claimed that he was facing a hostage-like situation, with the police allegedly restricting his public movement after he announced withdrawal of support from the Gehlot government.

The Chief Minister, since the past four days, had reiterated that the BTP will support the Congress-led government and the withdrawal of support is due to "misunderstanding".

A letter was handed over to Gehlot on Saturday by a delegation comprising of the BTP leaders. With the two legislators returning to the CM's camp, the number of MLAs siding with the government has increased to 105, as per reports. The rebels including Pilot are stated to be 19, along with 3 independents who are also supporting them.

