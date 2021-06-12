Srinagar, Jun 12 (PTI) Two policemen posted for enforcing Covid restrictions and two civilians were killed on Saturday when Lashker-e-Taiba terrorists carried out a deadly strike in Sopore in North Kashmir, an incident which drew widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum.

The incident took place in the apple town of Sopore, around 55 km from here, when a police party led by Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar was stationed at the main town for enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour and it came under attack from heavily armed terrorists.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told reporters that two of the four policemen identified as Constables Waseem and Showkat died in the attack, while Kumar and his Personal Security Officer were shifted to a hospital.

"As you are aware that there is an additional deployment for enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour. This party from Sopore Police Station led by Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar was stationed when they were fired upon," he said.

Three civilians, including those who set up a roadside handcart, were injured in the incident. Two succumbed in the hospitals, whereas others were recovering, Singh said at the wreath laying ceremony organised for the two constables.

The firing by terrorists was so heavy that a vehicle near the police party caught fire, officials said.

The firing was retaliated but the terrorists managed to escape. "However, we have zeroed in on the culprits and an operation has been launched to nab them," Singh said, adding that banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group was behind the attack. "I am sure that we will be able to get them soon," he said.

"The forces have launched an operation in the area and we are hopeful that we will soon bring to justice the perpetrators of the crime... According to our information, the LeT is involved and we have almost identified the militants in the attack, but we will not share their details yet," he said.

The police chief denied that the incident was an indicator of increased terror activity.

"Militancy, in relative terms, is not showing any increase and I must say that it is decreasing. Police and security forces have a strong control over the situation," Singh said.

"Though because of Covid there has been a decline in our operations, we have maintained pressure on terror groups to ensure that peace in the valley is further strengthened," he said.

The attack in Sopore drew widespread condemnation from political parties as well as the administration that termed the terrorists "enemies of humanity".

"Strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of the injured," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Twitter.

He said the perpetrators of violence are the "enemies of humanity" and "such despicable and cowardly acts will not go unpunished".

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said such attacks must be condemned without reservation.

"Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the deceased," Omar said in a tweet.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the attack, saying "Our souls have been scarred for decades now by such wanton acts of violence."

"Mutilated bodies, ravaged homes and murder of dreams -- that's the trail attacks like these leave behind," the party said on its Twitter handle.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly condemned the attack, terming it " and an act of "cowardice".

State CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami condemned the Sopore incident and said violence in any form is not in the interest of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Such incidents leave a question before everybody that for how long the blood of people will continue to flow in Kashmir? Violence and killings can never be a solution to any problem. Violence in any form is highly condemnable and must come to an immediate end," he said.

The local unit of the BJP, while condemning the attack, said terror has no place in Kashmir and the killing of innocents is a barbaric and cowardly act.

In a statement, the party said the act reflects frustration on part of militants who have now started targeting civilians in busy markets.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone said the gun enslaves the very people that it purports to fight for.

"Five succumb in Sopore attack. 3 civilians and 2 police men. Mr gunmen— Approximately—5 Kashmiri funerals. 5 widows. 10 grieving old parents. A dozen or more orphans. All Kashmiris. So mr gunmen. Really want to know. Whose bloody side r u on (sic)," Lone said on Twitter. However, according to officials, only four people lost their lives in the attack.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said, "Violence has never been a solution but a huge impediment in peace and progress of any society. Extremist forces are only adding to the sufferings of people. Regardless of any political, ideological or religious motivations -- violence in any of its manifestations is unacceptable".

