Shillong, Jul 11 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Saturday announced a two-day total lockdown in capital Shillong from Monday after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 76 COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, besides ensuring behavioural changes among citizens to follow coronavirus-related guidelines.

Also Read | Kanpur Encounter Case: Uttar Pradesh Government Orders SIT To Conduct Investigation in the Case | Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 76 new cases, taking the total to 312.

There are 215 active cases in the state at present, officials said.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Maharashtra Government Issues Guidelines For Ganesh Mandals; Makes Registration Mandatory, Restricts Idol Size To 4 Feet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)