Balrampur (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Two persons died when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said on Monday.

Rangiri (35) and Rameshwar (22) were returning home on Sunday night when the incident occurred near Bardolia market under Haraiya police station area, police said.

Both died on the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police added.

