Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Friday as 41 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 6,03,173, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the state has reported 16,593 deaths.

Two fatalities were reported from Faridkot and Jalandhar.

Mohali reported 10 cases, followed by five in Pathankot and four in Patiala.

The number of active cases rose to 335 from 314 on Thursday.

Eighteen people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,245, as per the bulletin.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported eight cases, taking the total count to 65,438.

No death was reported in the city in the past 24-four hours. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 48 while the number of cured persons was 64,570.

