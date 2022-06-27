Dehradun, Jun 26 (PTI) Two youths from Delhi who were visiting Uttarakhand's pilgrimage town of Rishikesh were feared drowned in the Ganga river while taking a bath, officials said Sunday.

The state disaster response agency has launched an operation to locate them.

Police said the youths have been identified as Deepak Verma (30) and Sachin (23), residents of Vikasnagar area of ??Uttamnagar in New Delhi.

They said the youths, who had come to Rishikesh from Delhi with their friends, had gone to Shivpuri to take a bath in the Ganga when they went missing.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a search operation but had not been able to locate them before they halted their work as the night fell.

The operation will resume on Monday, the officials said.

