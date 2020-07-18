Muzaffarnagar (UP), July 18 (PTI) Two people died of COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar district while 14 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals on Friday, officials said.

According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 123 on Friday.

A total of 357 patients have recovered from the disease in the district so far, he said.

Two people, who were admitted to a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Meerut, died, whereas 14 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

