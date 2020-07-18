New Delhi, July 18: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi will be donating blood plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients on Saturday. Atishi took to Twitter for sharing this information. The AAP MLA will donate plasma at Delhi Govt’s plasma bank in ILBS. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appreciated his party legislator for the good work. Delhi Government to Start Plasma Bank for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi in a tweet, said, “Happy to share that I’m now eligible for donating plasma, as per medical protocols. I will be donating plasma at Delhi Govt’s plasma bank in ILBS today!” Reacting Atishi’s tweet, Kejriwal tweeted, “V Good Atishi.” Kejriwal has always urged people who have recovered from coronavirus to come forward to donate blood plasma for COVID-19 treatment.

Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet:

Atishi was tested positive for COVID-19 last month. The AAP leader complained of mild fever and cough. After undergoing 21 days of home quarantine, she recovered earlier this month.

Convalescent plasma therapy involves a treatment procedure that includes the use of antibodies from the blood of humans who have recovered from COVID-19. This is being aimed at critically infected coronavirus patients. First blood of people who have been recovered from an infectious disease is retrieved. After that, a convalescent serum is separated and screened if it contains virus-neutralising antibodies

COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 1,20,107 on Saturday. Over 3,500 people also lost their lives in the national capital due to the deadly virus. There are currently, more than 17,000 coronavirus cases in Delhi.

