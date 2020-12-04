Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 95 kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Arjun Singh and Jasbir Singh, both residents of Punjab, they said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team stopped a load carrier on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Jakhani for checking, the police said.

During a search of the vehicle, 95 kg of poppy was recovered from Arjun, who was driving the vehicle, and his associate Jasbir, they said.

The accused were arrested on the spot and the contraband substance seized, they said.

A case has been registered at Udhampur police station, the police said.

