New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Two men with a combined criminal history of more than 45 cases have been arrested for allegedly robbing a bike-taxi driver at gunpoint on the pretext of asking for directions in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ankit alias Kekkad (29) and Vikas alias Jacky (25), he said, adding that they committed the robbery for quick money and have admitted to previously targeting lone riders and late-night commuters in low-surveillance zones.

The incident occurred in the early hours of July 13, when the complainant, a bike-taxi driver, was ferrying a passenger from Moti Nagar to Sultanpuri.

"Around 2:30 am, as he reached near the Ordinance Depot, two men on a scooter intercepted him on the pretext of asking for directions. One of them pulled out a pistol, threatened the driver and forcibly took away his motorcycle, before fleeing the scene," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation initiated. Police nabbed the duo and the stolen motorcycle was recovered. During the police action, a pistol and live cartridges were found in Ankit's possession. On further interrogation, the scooter used in the robbery was also traced.

According to police records, Ankit has 12 previous cases against him, including those lodged under the Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while Vikas has been booked in 35 cases ranging from theft and burglary to illegal arms possession.

