Srinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Two unidentified persons were injured during an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Lalpora area of Pampore in the south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The militants fired indiscriminately and two unidentified persons were injured. The security forces retaliated, the official said, adding the search operation was going on.

