Jokihat vidhan sabha segment, located in Araria district of Bihar, is one of the constituencies that will go to polls in third phase of assembly elections 2020. As per the Election Commission schedule, voting will be held on November 7, and the results are expected to be declared on November 10 when the counting of votes will take place.

Jokihat is among the 78 constituencies that will be contested in the third and final round of elections. In the last two assembly polls, the seat was dominantly won and retained by former Janata Dal (United) leader Sarfaraz Alam, who switched to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in 2018. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 3 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

In this round of elections, Jokihat witnesses a contest between archrivals BJP and the RJD. While the BJP has issued the ticket to Ranjit Yadav, the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party had fielded former MLA Alam as its candidate. The AIMIM, which is considered as a strong contender in the region, nominated sitting MLA Shahnawaz from the seat. Shahnawaz had the won 2018 bypoll on the RJD ticket.

The assembly elections in Bihar was the first major polling exercise in India after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic-induced lockdown had forced thousands of migrant labourers from the state to return back under strenuous mode of commutations. The Opposition parties have attempted to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the migrant crisis -- which analysts have described as a major poll issue.

