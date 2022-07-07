Gonda (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Two children have drowned while bathing in the Saryu river in Sojhiya village of the district, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Sansar Chand Rathi said that Satyam (12) and Krishna (13) drowned on Wednesday evening.

"The children waded into deeper waters while bathing and were swept by the flow of water. When their family members informed the local police about the incident we started efforts to search for them," he said.

The bodies were fished out of the river on Thursday and sent for post-mortem, the police official said.

