Hazaribag, May 3 (PTI) Two persons including a minor girl were killed and eight others injured when the SUV in which they were travelling collided head-on with a speeding truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Ten persons were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony of their relative in village Golgo when the accident occurred at Karbela Chowk on Tuesday midnight, Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

The deceased were identified as Gulab Mahato (80), a resident of Makari village and 12-year-old Arti Kumari.

The condition of the eight injured was stated to be serious. They were first rushed to Bishnugarh block hospital and then shifted to the trauma centre of the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital.

The truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled after the accident, police said, adding that a case has been registered in this connection at the Bishnugarh police station.

