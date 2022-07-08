Imphal, Jul 8 (PTI) Two persons died and five people were injured in a massive landslide in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened on National Highway (NH) 102 in Santing, around 92 km from the district headquarters, they said.

Twelve people, including two children, were travelling in a vehicle when they found the road was blocked by debris and tree branches, police said.

They just cleared the debris and the driver was about to start the vehicle when a massive landslide hit the area. The vehicle was swept away into a deep gorge.

While one person died on the spot, the other died at the district hospital. Five people were also injured and undergoing treatment, police said.

