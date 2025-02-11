Agar Malwa (MP), Feb 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many others injured when their car collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred on Agar-Ujjain Road at around 4 am when the car occupants were going to Indore for medical treatment of a family member, Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Malviya.

Also Read | HSC Exam 2025 Wishes and HD Images: Send All the Best Messages, Good Luck Students Wallpapers and Motivational Quotes As Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Exam Begins Today.

Two persons, identified as Arvind Singh and Manju Soni, residents of Rajgarh district, died on the spot, he said.

Two others who suffered injuries initially underwent treatment at the Agar Malwa district hospital and were then referred to a medical facility in Ujjain, the official said.

Also Read | AAP Candidates' Poaching: Delhi ACB To Pursue Legal Action Against Arvind Kejriwal, Party Leaders on Poaching Allegations.

The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace him, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)