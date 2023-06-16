Budaun (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two people were killed in a head-on collision between their motorcycles here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Asafpur-Dabtori road under Faizganj Behta police station limits on Thursday night, they said.

Circle Officer, Bisauli, Pawan Kumar said Shravan Kumar (17), a resident of Asafpur, was going to a neighbouring village when his motorcycle collided with that of Girish Pal (28), a resident of Puruwa Khera village.

While Kumar died on the spot, Pal succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

