Srinagar, May 26 (PTI) Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, involved in the killing of a female TV artiste on Wednesday, have been trapped in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

"Both killers (LeT #terrorists) of late Amreen Bhat, an artist, trapped in #Awantipora #encounter. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Amreen Bhat, who worked as a TV artiste besides being an emerging social media starlet, was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew injured by ultras inside her house at Chadoora in Budgam district on Wednesday.

A police spokesman earlier said that an encounter broke out between militants and security forces at AganHanzipora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, police said. 3/28/2022

