India News | 2 Looted of Rs 18 Lakh Near Maha Minister's Nagpur Home

Nagpur, Jun 1 (PTI) Two employees of a bill payment firm were robbed of over Rs 18 lakh on Monday afternoon from a spot in Nagpur that is roughly 500 metres away Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence.

Shrikant Ingle and Satish Dhande, employees of a firm that pays bills of shopkeepers and businessmen, were going on a two-wheeler to deposit Rs 18.31 lakh in a bank in Civil Lines area when six people on three motorcycles intercepted them, an official said.

"The gang kicked the motorcycle, hit the two and snatched the bag containing Rs 18.31 lakh, which included Rs 16 lakh withdrawn from an LIC office in Shankar Nagar Chowk. The robbery took place near Deshpande Hall in front of MLA Hostel around 1pm," the Sitabuldi police station official said.

A team of senior officers led by deputy commissioner of police Vinita Sahu arrived at the spot later as part of the probe.

