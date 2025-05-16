Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) Two Maoist camps were busted in Odisha's Balangir district and explosives were seized, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police, District Voluntary Force (DVF), and Special Operations Group (SOG) raided the camps in Gandhamardan Hills in Khaprakhol police station area and Chhatradandi forest in Tureikela police station limits on Thursday, they said.

"The camps were completely destroyed. A lot of explosives and other items were recovered," IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal said.

The Maoists, however, could manage to flee the camps, he said.

The two camps were operated by cadres of the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division of CPI(Maoist), SP Avilash G said.

Maoists use the corridor, which has dense forest, to move between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, he said.

Booklets detailing the process of making IEDs were found in the camps, he added.

