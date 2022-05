Jabalpur, May 25 (PTI) Two persons here in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed their friend for not ensuring an early bail in a criminal case, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Siddharth Srivastava and Gaurav, were arrested on Tuesday, City Superintendent of Police Deepak Mishra said.

Their friend Jaideep Rathore (42) was found dead in his house in Srinath ki Talaiya locality on May 16, he said.

He was apparently alone in the house and was hit with a sharp-edged weapon. The Lordganj police had then registered a case of murder.

During investigation, the police came to know that Rathore along with his friends Siddharth Srivastava and Ajay Vishwakarma had attacked a person fatally in neighbouring Katni district, the official said.

A court in Katni had convicted the trio and sentenced them to 10 years' imprisonment, he said.

Rathore, who had managed to get bail after one year, assured his friends to make efforts for their release soon, he said.

Vishwakarma got the bail after one-and-a-half years, while Srivastava stayed in jail from April 2017 till October last year.

The police official said Srivastava was annoyed over the delay in his release and Rathore's non-cooperative attitude.

Last week, Srivastava went to Rathore's house with another friend Gaurav. They had a dispute and later the duo allegedly killed Rathore with a sharp-edged weapon, the official said.

