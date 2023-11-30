Panaji, Nov 30 (PTI) Two teenage girls went missing from their school near Panaji and later the police within three hours traced them to a beach in the capital city of Goa, an official said on Thursday.

The headmaster of a government high school at Siridao, located eight km from here, filed a police complaint on Wednesday that two girls, aged 13 and 14, had gone missing from the school, the official from Agassaim police station said.

The complaint was lodged at around 1.30 pm at Agassaim police station following which three teams of police personnel launched a search for the girls.

The police enquired with other students but no one could give any information about the girls, inspector Vikram Naik said.

The police teams checked CCTV footage of different areas in Agassaim, Panaji city and Old Goa.

The girls were not carrying their mobile phones. The police, however, kept their phone numbers under surveillance and the call detail records were obtained and analysed, Naik said.

“With the help technical assistance and other sources, information was gathered and the two girls were traced to Miramar beach here at 4.30 pm,” he said.

The police did not elaborate further in the matter.

