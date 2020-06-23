Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Two more cops of Maharashtra Police have died due to COVID-19.

Mumbai Police condoled the death of ASI Suryakant Jadhav and Head Constable Pradeep Kashid.

Also Read | Patanjali Says It Fulfilled All Standard Parameters for Clinical Trials of Coronil and Swasari_Vati, Acharya Balkrishna Says Details Sent to AYUSH Ministry.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Suryakant Jadhav, Marine Drive PStn & HC Pradeep Kashid, Protection & Security Unit. They were battling Coronavirus. We pray for their souls to rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with their families," Mumbai Police tweeted.

Over 4,000 police personnel of Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Gurugram: 17 Contractual Workers of Manesar Maruti Plant Go Missing After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

On Monday, Maharashtra Police informed that 47 policemen have succumbed to the infection in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)