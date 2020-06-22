Gurugram, June 22: As many as 17 coronavirus positive patients have gone missing from Gurugram. The missing coronavirus-infected persons were working at the Manesar plant of auto giant Maruti. Employed by a third-party vendor, they were part of the Maruti plant's security team. Following their disappearance, police registered cases against them for allegedly breaking home isolation rules. 9 More Coronavirus-related Deaths in Haryana, Total Cases Reach 11,025.

According to reports, the 17 men had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on June 18 and were told to isolate themselves at home. However, they were found missing when the medical officer-in-charge from the state health department visited them on Saturday. The health department reported this to the police who then booked all 13 workers. It appears most of them have gone back to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Coronavirus Pandemic: People Struggle to Get Tested For COVID-19 or Find Hospital Bed in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Narrate Ordeal.

"All the 17 men stay in the same building and we had asked them to be in self-isolation. But they all left the premises and, in some cases, even switched off their mobile phones," a health department official was quoted by Times of India as saying. "We have filed an FIR and tracked all the workers. Most of them have gone back to their native villages in UP and Bihar," a policeman said. A Maruti representative said, "The workers were employed by a third-party vendor for security services and are not Maruti employees."

All 17 workers have been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, as well as relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, at IMT Manesar police station.

