Bhubaneswar, May 31 (PTI) Two more persons tested positive for Covid in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to seven, Health Secretary Aswathy S said on Saturday.

Urging people not to panic, she said the condition of all the patients is stable.

"The latest ICMR report says that the present variant does not exhibit severe symptoms, and most cases are mild. Also, the Centre has not issued any guidelines, but advised all to remain vigilant in the wake of the changing weather," she said.

The state government is taking necessary precautions, the officer said.

Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra said the situation is being closely monitored to prevent any further spread of the virus.

He advised people to undergo a test if they have any symptoms and remain isolated.

In the latest wave, a total of 2,710 people have tested positive for Covid in the country, and seven of them have died, officials said.

