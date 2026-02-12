Mumbai, February 12: Chaos erupted inside the Turkish Grand National Assembly on Wednesday after opposition lawmakers attempted to block the swearing-in of Akin Gurlek as Turkey’s new Justice Minister. The dramatic scenes, which included pushing, shouting, and punches being thrown, underscored the deep political divide gripping the country following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s latest cabinet reshuffle.

Tensions flared when members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) tried to prevent Akin Gurlek, the former Istanbul Chief Prosecutor, from taking the oath. Gürlek is widely seen as a controversial figure due to his role in overseeing high-profile cases against CHP politicians and government critics, cases the opposition claims were politically motivated. Turkey Social Media Ban: Ruling AK Party to Ban Social Media Access for Minors Under 15 and 16 Years, Say Reports.

Turkish Parliament Brawl Caught on Camera During Akin Gurlek Swearing-In

A brawl broke out in Turkey's parliament as opposition lawmakers tried to block Justice Minister Akin Gurlek from taking his oath following his controversial appointment https://t.co/DXjjAujvCH pic.twitter.com/9QEUF07ZUa — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2026

Despite the scuffle, Akin Gurlek eventually completed the oath ceremony while being shielded by lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The appointment is part of a broader cabinet overhaul that also saw changes at the Interior Ministry. The reshuffle comes amid ongoing political friction, corruption investigations targeting opposition figures, and renewed debate over judicial independence in Turkey. Sinkhole Surge in Turkey: Nearly 700 Giant Craters Swallow Wheat Farms in Konya Plain, Video Shows Apocalyptic Scenes.

The scenes of violence highlight growing tensions ahead of key legislative decisions and constitutional reform discussions, raising fresh concerns about Turkey’s increasingly polarized political climate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).