Mumbai, February 12: Garena Free Fire MAX stands out among other battle royale games as a fast-paced and engaging title. Players who enjoy the game appreciate its survival-action gameplay, seasonal matches and rewards. Participants must survive each match by shooting opponents and staying within the safe zone to avoid sudden elimination. The game offers access to a broad selection of weapons, gadgets, vehicles and diverse locations. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 12, 2026 are listed below.

Standard matches in Garena Free Fire MAX accommodate around 50 players, who can compete by selecting Solo, Duo or Squad multiplayer modes. Although the original Garena Free Fire was banned in India in 2022, Free Fire MAX continues to attract a strong Indian player base. It is available on Android and iOS through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Compared with the original, the MAX version features improved graphics, audio, animations, controls and larger maps. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes enable players to claim free rewards such as gold, diamonds, weapon upgrades, character outfits and various skins. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, February 11, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, February 12, 2026

​E9QH6K4LNP7V

​S5PL7M2LRV8K

​Q8M4K7L2VR9J

​A6QK1L9MRP5V

​Z4QP8M6KNR2J

​P7QH5K3LVJ9P

​M2QP9L8KRV6K

​R5QK4M7LVP1R

​K9QP6K2MNL8V

​V3QJ1M9KRP7V

​D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

​B3G7A22TWDR7X

​FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

​4N8M2XL9R1G3

​FU1I5O3P7A9S

​S9QK2L6VP3MR

​FP9O1I5U3Y2T

​B1RK7C5ZL8YT

​FZ5X1C7V9B2N

​FFR4G3HM5YJN

​6KWMFJVMQQYG

​F7F9A3B2K6G8

​BR43FMAPYEZZ

​H8YC4TN6VKQ9

​FK3J9H5G1F7D

​FA3S7D5F1G9H

​UPQ7X5NMJ64V

​FJI4GFE45TG5

​4ST1ZTBZBRP9

​FM6N1B8V3C4X

​B6QV3LMK1TP

​FT4E9Y5U1I3O

​FF6YH3BFD7VT

​FL2K6J4H8G5F

​FR2D7G5T1Y8H

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for February 12, 2026 Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire MAX redemption site at https://ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Log in using your Google, Apple ID, Facebook, X, VK ID or Huawei ID credentials.

Step 3: Start the Garena FF MAX redemption process.

Step 4: Type the redeem code into the specified text box.

Step 5: Click on the “OK” option to proceed.

Step 6: Complete the required verification steps.

Step 7: Once successful, review the confirmation message displayed on your device. After completing the redemption of Garena Free Fire MAX, you should check the rewards in your in-game mailbox. Your gold and diamonds will be credited to your game account. To access in-game items, you need to visit the Vault section. Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day 2026 Event Guide. You should note that these Garena FF MAX redeem codes are valid for a short period. Typically, players must redeem them within 12 to 18 hours; however, those who act early are more likely to succeed. Additionally, only the first 500 players can complete the redemption. If you miss out, please try again tomorrow for new codes.

