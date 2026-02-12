Kozhikode, February 12: A tragic road accident reportedly caught on camera claimed the life of a 22-year-old youth at Karuvannur on the Naduvannur–Perambra road. The deceased has been identified as Ashwin Raj, a native of Muthuvannacha in Changaroth, Perambra.

According to initial reports, Ashwin was travelling on his scooter towards Perambra when he suddenly lost balance. The two-wheeler allegedly slipped and fell in front of an oncoming car, leading to a fatal crash. The exact cause of the loss of control is yet to be officially confirmed. Palghar Accident: International Shooter Sambhaji Patil Killed as Speeding Fortuner Crashes Into Truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

Young Man Killed in Kozhikode After Scooter Slips in Front of Car (Disturbing Visuals)

📍Nadavannur, Kozhikode, Kerala: A bike reportedly slipped and fell in front of a car at Karuvannur, possibly after sudden loss of balance, leading to a fatal crash. 22-year-old Ashwin Raj from Changaroth, Perambra lost his life in the incident. pic.twitter.com/68tATvZ7tq — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) February 12, 2026

Local residents rushed to the spot and immediately shifted him to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. However, despite efforts to save him, doctors declared him dead. Odisha Road Accident: 5 Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Overturns Trying To Save Biker in Jagatshinghpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Ashwin had been pursuing his studies in Australia and had returned home just two days ago. His untimely death has left his family and the local community in deep shock, with many expressing grief over the heartbreaking incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).