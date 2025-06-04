Meerut, Jun 4 (PTI) Two men were arrested here in connection with the illegal storage of explosive materials, following a blast in a two-story house in the Jahidyan locality, police said on Wednesday.

Hunt for a third, also involved in the act, is on, they said.

According to police, on Tuesday, a blast ripped through a house in the Jahidyan locality, causing severe damage to the building and also neighbouring structures.

Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Vikram Singh identified two locals, Shahid and Shadab, and their brother-in-law, Shadab, as the culprits behind the explosion.

"They were allegedly storing explosive substances without a licence in the affected house," he said.

Following the explosion, a team of the fire brigade and police rushed to the house and put out the blaze.

Authorities recovered explosive material, a black powder-like substance, cardboard tubes used in firecrackers, partially burnt drums, charred twine, and books stained with gunpowder from the house.

"We have arrested Shahid and Shadab. However, Shadab (also so named) is currently absconding," the officer said.

The two were booked at Kotwali Police Station under Section 3(a) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, he said.

