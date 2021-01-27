Kohima, Jan 27 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,803 on Wednesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Forty more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,796, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing.

The state now has 57 active cases, while 88 patients have succumbed to the infection and 142 people have migrated to other states so far, he said.

Nagaland has tested over 1.24 lakh samples for COVID- 19 so far, the official added.

