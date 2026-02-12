New Delhi, February 12: India is set to host its first-ever global Artificial Intelligence summit, the "India-AI Impact Summit 2026," at the Bharat Mandapam starting February 16. The five-day event marks the first time a major international AI gathering is being held in the Global South, drawing a high-profile roster of attendees including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to officially launch the main plenary on February 19.

Building on the foundations of previous summits in the UK, South Korea, and France, the 2026 edition signals a strategic shift from high-level policy "action" to measurable "impact." The summit is anchored by three foundational pillars, or Sutras: People, Planet, and Progress. AI Impact Summit 2026: French President Emmanuel Macron To Visit India From February 17 to 19 at the Invitation of PM Narendra Modi.

These principles are designed to ensure that AI development prioritizes social inclusion, environmental sustainability, and equitable economic growth. The agenda will be further divided into seven Chakras, or working groups, covering critical domains such as AI safety, human capital, and the democratization of compute resources.

A Geopolitical Milestone for the Global South

The summit is being viewed as a significant geopolitical moment, positioning India as a bridge between the divergent AI regulatory approaches of the U.S., the European Union, and China. With India currently generating nearly 20% of the world's data, the event highlights the country's growing influence in the global AI power balance. India AI Impact Summit 2026: UN Secretary-General António Guterres Hails India’s Leadership Ahead of Key Event.

"India is not just a consumer of AI; we are the laboratory for AI solutions that can serve the whole world," a senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) stated ahead of the event. The summit will feature over 500 sessions and a massive 70,000-square-meter expo showcasing practical applications in healthcare, agriculture, and climate action.

High-Stakes Tech Participation

The presence of Big Tech leadership underscores the commercial importance of the Indian market. Confirmed speakers and attendees include:

Sundar Pichai (Google)

Sam Altman (OpenAI)

Jensen Huang (Nvidia)

Dario Amodei (Anthropic)

Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind)

Bill Gates (Gates Foundation)

Indian industry leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Nandan Nilekani, and N. Chandrasekaran, are also slated to participate in a high-level CEO roundtable with the Prime Minister. Reports suggest OpenAI may even hold exclusive, closed-door events on the sidelines to discuss India-specific initiatives.

Youth and Innovation Focus

Beyond the corporate suites, the summit includes several "Global Impact Challenges" with substantial prize pools. The "AI for ALL" and "AI by HER" challenges offer top prizes of ₹2.5 crore, focusing on social impact and women-led innovation. Meanwhile, the "YUVAi" challenge aims to engage innovators aged 13–21, reflecting the government's push to build an AI-ready workforce.

The event will conclude on February 20 with the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) Council meeting, where a joint declaration is expected to be released outlining a roadmap for responsible and ethical AI governance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).