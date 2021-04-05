Kohima, Apr 5 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,365 on Monday as two more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

The new cases were reported in Dimapur and Tuensang districts, he said.

The state now has 136 active cases, while 11,980 people have recovered from the disease, 91 patients have succumbed to the infection and 158 have migrated to other states, he said.

Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 123, followed by 11 in Dimapur and one in Tuensang district.

The state has tested over 1.37 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

