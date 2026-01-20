Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): SMART Bazaar, one of India's biggest hypermarket formats, is set to kick off the year with its much-awaited Full Paisa Vasool Sale from January 21 to 26 across SMART Bazaar stores nationwide.

With some of the most attractive offers of the season, the sale presents a must-grab opportunity for families to make the most of big savings on everyday needs.

The Full Paisa Vasool sale is the kind of sale where everyday essentials, trusted brands and big savings come together at the right time. Whether it's stocking up on household needs or picking up those long-pending home purchases, this is the perfect window to save big and take home more, all in one visit.

According to the release, the unmissable offers include:

5 kg Basmati Rice + 2.73 L Oil at a combined SMART Price of Rs. 749

Biscuits on Buy Any 2, Get Any 1 Free

2 L/kg Detergents at minimum 30% OFF

Soaps & Toothpastes at minimum 40% OFF

Top branded Shampoos at FLAT 35% OFF

Raymond, Welspun & Trident Bedsheets on Buy 1, Get 3 Free

Aristocrat & Traworld 3-piece Hard Trolley Sets at FLAT 85% OFF

LYF 2-Jar Mixer Grinder at just Rs. 999

With deeper offers like these, the Full Paisa Vasool Sale gives customers the chance to lock in big savings, without stretching their budgets further, and walk away with even more -- all at unbelievable prices.

With 950+ stores across 530+ cities, SMART Bazaar continues to be a trusted destination for value-led shopping across India.

Customers can visit their nearest SMART Bazaar store between January 21 and 26 to make the most of this Full Paisa Vasool sale opportunity.

SMART Bazaar is a one-stop hypermarket destination, offering a comprehensive range of products, from groceries to home needs, to affordable fashion across India.

Full Paisa Vasool sale is SMART Bazaar's annual sale, bringing in the best offers and top deals across all products and categories. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)