Guwahati, May 12 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with drugs worth Rs 2 crore in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Police recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets from them, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at Around 8 PM Tonight, First Since Start of Operation Sindoor.

Sharing the information on X, Sarma congratulated the district police for the success in nabbing the suspected peddlers.

Yaba, meaning crazy medicine in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.

Also Read | What Is CBSE's New Post-Result Process? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)