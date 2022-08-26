Etawah (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Two sisters on way to their home in Mirzapur from Delhi were killed here when their vehicle collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, officials said.

The driver of their vehicle was also injured and has been admitted in a hospital.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Likely To Lose Assembly Membership, May Quit As Jharkhand CM.

"Astha Singh (22) and her sister Aditi Singh (20) were killed in the mishap. The driver sustained injuries. The accident occurred around 4 pm," Usarhar police station incharge Ganga Das Gautam said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)