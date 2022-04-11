Kalaburagi (KTK), Apr 11 (PTI) Two students were injured in a clash during Ramanavami celebrations at the Central University of Karnataka here, police said.

Also Read | Man From Bihar’s Buxar District Released From Pakistan Jail After 12 Years.

The injured duo alleged that a couple of other students assaulted them on Sunday when they were performing special pooja at the Lakshmi Devi temple on the university campus.

Also Read | Ram Navami Violence: One Dead, 12 Injured in Jharkhand, 77 Arrested in Curfew-Bound Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, 9 Held in Gujarat.

The injured students have been hospitalised.

Police have registered a case and arrested four people in this connection.

The university is also conducting an inquiry into it, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)