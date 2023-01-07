Siliguri, January 7: Two persons were killed and five others critically injured after their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in northern West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday morning, police said. Yogesh Kadam Car Accident: Shiv Sena MLA's Car Hit by Tanker at Kashedi Ghat in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Seven tourists from Nadia district were on the way to Darjeeling when the accident happened near Saidabad tea garden in Phansidewa block in Siliguri subdivision, they said.

It is suspected that dense fog in the area led to the accident, they added. Two people were killed on the spot, while five others were admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Their conditions were stated to be critical, police said. The deceased were identified as Rana Chakraborty and Ganesh Sarkar.

