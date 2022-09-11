New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Two women were injured after their scooter was hit by a police vehicle in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Sunday.

The accident that occurred on September 4 was caught on CCTV camera and the video was widely shared on social media platforms.

Police said the injured women did not come forward with a complaint in the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said the Bindapur police station was informed about the accident that occurred on the Pali factory Road, near the Uttam Nagar Gurdwara.

During the enquiry, the medical examination reports of the two women -- Prem Chawla (56) and Geeta Chauhan (33), both residents of Uttam Nagar -- were received from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the DCP said.

"Geeta Chauhan refused to give her statement. The government vehicle involved in the incident was a police control room vehicle, which was on official duty," he added.

The women who suffered fractures in their legs were rushed to the hospital and offered all possible assistance, the DCP said.

