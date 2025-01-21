Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Two workers died on Tuesday and one other was injured due to gas leakage in a factory in Sikandarabad industrial area here, police said.

The incident took place at the BATX Energies factory in the industrial area, the police said.

District Magistrate Shruti said three workers were rushed to the hospital after gas leakage. Two died during treatment while the treatment of the third one is underway, she said.

Of the two workers who died, Ankush is from Moradabad while Satyendra is from Gulavathi. The name and details of the injured person are not immediately known.

The factory has not resumed yet and a trial is going on there, officials said.

The district magistrate said a probe has been ordered into the incident.

She said the family members of the deceased will be given all possible help. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the gas leak accident and has instructed to expedite the relief work.

The chief minister has expressed condolences to the families of the people who died in the incident and has instructed for proper treatment of the injured person.

