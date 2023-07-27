Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Two workers were killed when a pillar fell on them at a construction site of Srinivasa Setu in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Wednesday, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place during installation of pillar.

The two deceased have been identified as Avijit from West Bengal and Barthomandal from Bihar.

East Circle Inspector (CI) Maheshwar Reddy said that a team of police reached the spot after receiving informaton about the incident.

He said that the third phase of construction works was in progress as part of the regular schedule on Wednesday midnight.

"Two of the workers were working under a pillar of the bridge and it was being installed with heavy equipment and a carrier. The rope of the carrier got snapped and the pillar collapsed on the workers, and killed them on the spot,” he said.

As per officials, the rescue operations were underway, and they were making efforts to remove the pillar with JCBs. Rescue teams are looking into whether any more casualties or injury to anyone occured in the incident, they added. (ANI)

