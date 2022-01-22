Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Twenty IPS officers, including eight superintendents of police (SPs) in districts, were transferred in Rajasthan on Saturday.

According to an order, Inspector General (IG) of Police of Jodhpur range Navjyoti Gogoi will be the new Police Commissioner of Jodhpur, while IG Home Guards P Ramjee has been transferred to Jodhpur range as IG.

It may be noted that the central deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Jose Mohan, who was holding the post of Jodhpur Police Commissioner, has been cleared and he will be joining as IG in the CISF.

IG of Bikaner Prafulla Kumar has been transferred to ATS-Jaipur as IG. Om Prakash-I, who was awaiting posting orders, has been made the new IG of Bikaner range.

Hanumangarh SP Preeti Jain has been shifted to Chittorgarh, while Ajay Singh, who was Jaisalmer SP, will be the new SP of Hanumangarh.

Bhiwadi SP Ram Moorthy Joshi was transferred to Nagaur as SP. Shantanu Kumar Singh will take over as Bhiwadi SP.

Bharatpur, Churu and Tonk districts also got new SPs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West)-Jodhpur and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime)-Jaipur were also transferred, according to the order issued by the department of personnel.

