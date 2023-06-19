Gurugram, Jun 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping off the fourth floor of the Ambience Mall here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The deceased, Avni Agarwal, was from Model Town Hansi in Hisar district, they said.

The incident took place around 5 pm, police said, adding that after the fall, she was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was found at the spot.

Police said her family members told them that she was mentally disturbed. They also said that people present at the mall saw her crying outside the movie theatre.

Further probe in the case is underway, SHO of DLF phase 3 police station Dinkar Yadav said.

